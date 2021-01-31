XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Update

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XTLB stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

