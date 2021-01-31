XTRABYTES Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $377.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

