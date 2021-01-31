Xuez Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $17,066.93 and $36,027.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,956,400 coins and its circulating supply is 3,989,966 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. "

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

