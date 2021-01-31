XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $35,357.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00895512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.08 or 0.04383083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030604 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.