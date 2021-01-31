Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 66.4% in January

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,485,700 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the December 31st total of 2,094,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,857.0 days.

YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $5.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

