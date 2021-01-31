Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 386.3 days.

OTCMKTS:YHEKF opened at $10.50 on Friday. Yeahka has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yeahka in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

