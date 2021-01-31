yearn.finance II Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance II token can currently be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00274340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

