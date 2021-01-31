YEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.