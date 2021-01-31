YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Tops $27.63 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One YF Link token can currently be purchased for about $536.50 or 0.01643497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $27.63 million and approximately $860,632.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00134341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039477 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.