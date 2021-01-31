Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Tops $6.94 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $315,550.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00134014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00276022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,890 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

