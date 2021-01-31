YOU COIN Market Cap Reaches $3.71 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $1.25 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

