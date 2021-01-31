Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

DAO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Youdao in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Youdao stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Youdao has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 262,951 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

