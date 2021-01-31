Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

