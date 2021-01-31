YUSRA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $149,546.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA token can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00011316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $145.66 million and approximately $149,546.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00133064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037971 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,175,863 tokens. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

Buying and Selling YUSRA

YUSRA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

