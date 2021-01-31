Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.34. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

CNX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,063. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

