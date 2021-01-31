Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 179.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

PK opened at $16.68 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

