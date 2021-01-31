Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). RPC also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

RES stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 1,019,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,794. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in RPC by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in RPC by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

