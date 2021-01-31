Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $139.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.35 million to $141.90 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $136.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $549.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.69 million to $553.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $567.95 million, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $590.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NXGN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

