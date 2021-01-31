Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

