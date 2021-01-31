Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. FireEye posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

