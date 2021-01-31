Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 87,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,870. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

