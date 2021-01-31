Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

3D Systems stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,680,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,032 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

