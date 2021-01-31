Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce sales of $119.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.20 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. Anaplan reported sales of $98.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $444.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $444.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $552.26 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,395 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.