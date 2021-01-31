Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dyadic International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

