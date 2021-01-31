Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce $21.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $18.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $84.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $91.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FGBI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

