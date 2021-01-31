Zano Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,514.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Zano has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $45,514.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00134464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00276342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00038914 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,520,937 coins and its circulating supply is 10,491,437 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

