Zap Price Tops $0.0733 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Zap has a market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $927,887.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00907509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.35 or 0.04518282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020996 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.