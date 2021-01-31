ZB Token Price Reaches $0.29 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $134.24 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.
ZB Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
