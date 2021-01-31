ZB Token (ZB) Hits Market Cap of $133.36 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. ZB Token has a total market cap of $133.36 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067871 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00916889 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054299 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.69 or 0.04400618 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031357 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020377 BTC.
ZB Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
ZB Token Token Trading
ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
