Zcash Price Tops $86.59 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $955.40 million and $661.12 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $86.59 or 0.00257691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00106072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,033,831 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.