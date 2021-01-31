ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47,680.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $47,680.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00259789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00109124 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00030895 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,104,358 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.