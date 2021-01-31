ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0825 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. ZCore has a total market cap of $718,439.06 and approximately $19,535.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,712,364 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars.

