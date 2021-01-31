Zealium (NZL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $15,925.15 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015349 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,775,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,775,527 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

