Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Decreased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $387.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.