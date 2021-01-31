Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $177,258.97 and approximately $32,012.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00048714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

