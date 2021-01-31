Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $647,019.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00258422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00106297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,939,375 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

