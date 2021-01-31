Zel (ZEL) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $647,019.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00258422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00106297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,939,375 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

