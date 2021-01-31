Zelwin (ZLW) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $307.67 million and approximately $650,773.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zelwin token can now be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00013148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00048714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00040590 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

Buying and Selling Zelwin

Zelwin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

