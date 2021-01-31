Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0521 on Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $419.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00458918 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00180699 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002954 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.