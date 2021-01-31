Zenfuse Achieves Market Cap of $4.91 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $1.86 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

