Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Cap Achieves $4.44 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $574,960.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00916889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.69 or 0.04400618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

