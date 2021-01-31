ZEON Market Capitalization Tops $8.04 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $74,894.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00910427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.43 or 0.04531663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031663 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.