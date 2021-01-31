Zero One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,478.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $85,478.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00258180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,598,217 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

