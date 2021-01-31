ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00133336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00268054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038066 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.