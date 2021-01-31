Zetacoin Market Cap Hits $96,556.41 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $96,556.41 and $5,262.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,763.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.01209290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00533264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042504 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002378 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,358,582 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

