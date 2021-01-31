Zeusshield Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $229,830.88 and $544.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeusshield Token Profile

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

