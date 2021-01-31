ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Cap Achieves $437,018.43

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $437,018.43 and $15,288.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
