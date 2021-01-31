Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $746.37 million and approximately $189.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00091960 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,190,805,148 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,337,995 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

