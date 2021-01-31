Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $746.37 million and approximately $189.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00091960 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,190,805,148 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,337,995 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.