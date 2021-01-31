Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $138.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $159.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

